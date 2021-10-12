Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $191.95 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

