Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $31.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 768,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

