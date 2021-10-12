Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $31.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 768,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.