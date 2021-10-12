Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to $3.28. Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.99) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,547. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $587.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.