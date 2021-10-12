Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

