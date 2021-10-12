Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Lannett reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lannett has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.