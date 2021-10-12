Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

