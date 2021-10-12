Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million.

Several research firms have commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 3,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,258. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 85,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

