Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report $280.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.91 million and the highest is $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

