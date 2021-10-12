Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. 43,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,400. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.