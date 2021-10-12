Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 17,348,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,264,590. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

