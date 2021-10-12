Brokerages Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,491 shares of company stock valued at $478,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 833.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

