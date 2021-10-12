Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $49.83

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.26.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

