Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 509

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

LON:DRX traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 488.20 ($6.38). 2,854,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,092. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.77. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

