Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Price Target at GBX 509

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
LON:DRX traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 488.20 ($6.38). 2,854,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,092. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.77. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 279.58 ($3.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 444.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 431.11.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
