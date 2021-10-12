Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Price Target at $52.46

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

ENB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $41.95. 125,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,348. The stock has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

