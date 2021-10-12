Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $312.50

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Stephens lowered their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TREE stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.64. 5,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.52. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $130.02 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

