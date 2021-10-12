Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Price Target at C$11.16

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.20. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.48.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

