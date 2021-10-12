Brokerages Set Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Target Price at $10.20

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $229.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.05.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,044,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,333,194 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 66.3% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,188 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

