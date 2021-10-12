Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $25.80

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

TPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 20,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,011. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 353,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101,992.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 54,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

