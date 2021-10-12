Brokerages Set Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target at $52.81

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

