Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $62.07. 73,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.10.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.