Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $34.82 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,143,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 939 shares of company stock worth $279,485. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $264.52. 9,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,330. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.82 and a 200 day moving average of $268.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

