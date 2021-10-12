Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $67,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total value of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $638.26. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,919. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $617.59 and its 200 day moving average is $625.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

