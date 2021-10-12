Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 13,380 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.35% of KLA worth $172,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $323.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.44 and a 200-day moving average of $327.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.