Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,589 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,037,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,569,000 after buying an additional 4,114,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

