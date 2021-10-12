Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 88,791 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,042,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,791 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 3.3% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $567,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,950,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,604,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

