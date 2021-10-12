Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,820,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $1,874,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $5,478,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $265.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

