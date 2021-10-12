Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Butler National has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.72.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.