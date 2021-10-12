Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Short Interest Down 90.5% in September

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BUKS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a market cap of $46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77. Butler National has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

