Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BZZUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BZZUY remained flat at $$11.02 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

