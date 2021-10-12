Bytom Price Tops $0.0485 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Bytom has a market cap of $78.01 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00297851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,705,164,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,359,131 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

