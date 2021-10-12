C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $98.31 Average PT from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 13,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

