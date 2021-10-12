Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CABA. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

