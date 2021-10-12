CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 907,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,633,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 786,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CAE by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,817,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

