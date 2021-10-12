Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CMCL opened at GBX 912 ($11.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.53 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 905.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 990.23. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 850 ($11.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

In other news, insider Johan Holtzhausen purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

