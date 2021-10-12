California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $304,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

