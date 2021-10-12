California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,934,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,352 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of The Travelers Companies worth $289,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $156.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

