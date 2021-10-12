California Public Employees Retirement System Has $248.36 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,359,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,771 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of U.S. Bancorp worth $248,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 247,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 207,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 207,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,758,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,939,000 after purchasing an additional 658,359 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,837,000 after purchasing an additional 96,383 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

