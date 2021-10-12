California Public Employees Retirement System Has $343.20 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.60% of The Progressive worth $343,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. cut their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

