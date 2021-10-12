California Public Employees Retirement System Has $389.64 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Newmont worth $389,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

