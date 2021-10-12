California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 878,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Square worth $214,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.04.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,366. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.