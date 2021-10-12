California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,576 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetEase were worth $200,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in NetEase by 32.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $31,010,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $96.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

