California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,566,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $278,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $4,465,380 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.