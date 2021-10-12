Callisto Network Price Up 49.4% Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $27.98 million and $215,271.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.08 or 0.06213538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.