Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,076 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

