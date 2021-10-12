Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 266,750 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 184,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

NYSEARCA IBMO opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99.

