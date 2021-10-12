Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 510,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NS opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

