Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 368,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,918,231 shares.The stock last traded at $23.10 and had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.