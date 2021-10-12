Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.33 ($74.51).

COK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of COK traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €49.57 ($58.32). The stock had a trading volume of 44,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.21. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €57.66 ($67.84).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

