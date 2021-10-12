Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.94. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.