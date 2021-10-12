Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$27.62 on Monday. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.1699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.